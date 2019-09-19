Brexitcast: Luxembourg PM turns estate agent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast’s Adam Fleming shares his experience of Xavier Bettel's rooms
In this episode of Brexitcast, presenters Katya Adler and Adam Fleming share their thoughts on the Luxembourg PM's art collection and the limitations of his news conference facilities that led to Boris Johnson not attending a planned press conference.
You can watch Brexitcast on Thursdays at 23.35 BST on BBC One, catch up on the BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds.
Listen to Brexitcast here:
19 Sep 2019
