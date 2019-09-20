Barclay: No one wants to see a no-deal Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barclay: No one wants to see a no-deal Brexit

Speaking after a meeting with EU negotiator Michel Barnier, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said a deal with the EU would be possible.

He also said the fact the meeting overran was a sign "that we are getting into the detail" and added the technical teams would be meeting early next week.

  • 20 Sep 2019