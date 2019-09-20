UK Brexit proposals 'must protect peace in Ireland'

Media player
Brexit: UK proposals 'must protect peace in Ireland'
After a meeting with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said any UK proposals on the backstop had "to protect the peace in Ireland" as well as consumers and businesses of the single market.
When asked if he was optimistic about the chances of reaching a deal he replied: "I’m not optimistic. I’m not pessimistic. I’m still determined.”
20 Sep 2019
