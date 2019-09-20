Tory ex-MEP: I've heard Islamophobia from minister

Video

Conservative former MEP, Sajjad Karim, says he has experienced Islamophobia from senior members of the party, including a current minister.

A number of Conservative Party members have been suspended for posting or endorsing Islamophobic material online.

The BBC highlighted over 20 new cases to the party, who said all those found to be members who shared or supported anti-Muslim posts on Twitter and Facebook were suspended immediately.

However, the officials would not reveal the exact number of members suspended.

A Conservative spokesman said the party was now "establishing the terms" of an investigation into the wider issue.