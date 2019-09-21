'When did you know about plot to oust Watson?'

Media player
Labour conference: Jeremy Corbyn asked about plot to oust Tom Watson
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been asked about when he first knew of the plot to oust his deputy.
The motion to abolish Tom Watson's position was quashed by Mr Corbyn, who suggested the role should be reviewed instead.
Mr Watson called the move to oust him a "sectarian attack" on a "broad church".
21 Sep 2019
