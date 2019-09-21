Watson: 'We've had a bad start to our conference'

Video

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has made a call for unity, describing a plan to oust him as a "bad start" to Labour's party conference in Brighton.

It comes after party leader Jeremy Corbyn quashed a motion to abolish the position of deputy.

The motion had been tabled by Jon Lansman, founder of Labour grassroots group Momentum. Mr Watson accused him of undermining himself and his members.

