Corbyn: Of course I'll be a full-term PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: Of course I'll be a full-term PM

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC's Andrew Marr he would serve a full term as prime minister if his party wins the next general election.

Corbyn also confirmed that he will "take the party into the general elections"

Read more: Labour party conference: Corbyn plays down divisions amid aide's exit

  • 22 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: Of course I'll be a full-term PM