Thomas Cook crisis: 'People will not be stranded'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that people will be taken care of if tour operator Thomas Cook collapses.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Raab said that "the contingency planning is there to ensure people are not being stranded."
Read more: Thomas Cook customers will not be stranded, vows Raab
22 Sep 2019
