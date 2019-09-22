Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to be drawn on whether he would campaign for his own Brexit deal, should he secure one.

He said in any negotiations, he would "make sure Britain has a trade relationship with Europe", adding they would seek a dynamic relationship on rights and arrangements in Northern Ireland.

"We would put that deal and say: This is the best deal on offer, this is the Remain option," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.

Mr Corbyn suggested he would ultimately go along with whatever party members decided at a special conference which could be held to settle the issue.