John McDonnell: Labour having 'honest democratic debate'
The shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, has told Radio 4's Today programme the party is having an "honest, democratic debate" over the future of its position on Brexit.
He acknowledged there would be "banter" on the matter, but added: "Do not mistake democracy for division."
23 Sep 2019
