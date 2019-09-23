McDonnell: We should work to live, not live to work
John McDonnell has pledged that a Labour government would cut the working week to an average of 32 hours within 10 years and without any reductions in pay.

Speaking at his party conference, the shadow chancellor said people should "work to live, not live to work".

But he added: "Since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity matched by expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right."

