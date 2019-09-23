Media player
Boris Johnson: 'Everything done in the proper way'
Boris Johnson has insisted "everything was done entirely in the proper way" when it came to his dealings with a US businesswoman as London mayor.
The Sunday Times said Jennifer Arcuri joined the now-PM on a number of trade missions and was given public money.
But Mr Johnson insisted the rules were followed.
23 Sep 2019
