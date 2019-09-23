Media player
Emily Thornberry attacks 'deceitful and reckless' PM
Emily Thornberry has used her conference speech to attack Boris Johnson, calling him "deceitful and reckless".
The shadow foreign secretary joked that after falling off her bike in Westminster, the knock to her head was the only explanation for why she thought Mr Johnson was in No 10.
But she took a more serious tone later, saying on Brexit, the PM was "attempting to drive our country off a cliff - just as soon as he can work out which pedal is the accelerator".
23 Sep 2019
