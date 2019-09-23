PM refuses to rule out suspending Parliament again

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out suspending - or proroguing - Parliament for a second time if the Supreme Court rules against him.

On Tuesday the court will say if the PM acted unlawfully by proroguing Parliament.

Speaking to the BBC in New York, where he is attending a UN conference, Mr Johnson said it was "very important we look at what the judgement says when it comes out".

But he defended his decision to prorogue Parliament, arguing that the last session had been the longest "since the Civil War".