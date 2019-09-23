Media player
Confusion as Labour rejects backing Remain in a future vote
Labour party members have backed Jeremy Corbyn's policy on Brexit, to stay neutral while negotiating a new deal.
The party then voted against another motion, which would have seen Labour backing Remain in any future referendum.
But there was confusion during the second vote, as the party's National Executive Committee Chair Wendy Nichols initially appeared to suggest there was uncertainty over which way the show of hands had gone, but then rejected calls for a card vote.
Read more: L Corbyn wins party backing in crunch Brexit vote
23 Sep 2019
