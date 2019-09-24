Media player
John Bercow: Parliament to return on Wednesday
The Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, has told reporters Parliament will resume on Wednesday at 11:30 BST.
He said that "due to notification requirements", Prime Minister's Questions would not go ahead - but there would be time for urgent questions and ministerial statements.
24 Sep 2019
