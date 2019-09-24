Suspending Parliament was unlawful - Supreme Court
Video

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful

Mr Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow a Queen's Speech to outline his new policies.

But the UK's highest court said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties.

  • 24 Sep 2019
