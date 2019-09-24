Corbyn: 'I invite Johnson to consider his position'
Jeremy Corbyn has urged Boris Johnson to "consider his position" after the Supreme Court ruled the PM's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was "unlawful".

At the Labour Party conference in Brighton, Mr Corbyn told delighted delegates, Mr Johnson should become the "shortest-serving Prime Minister there's ever been".

He added he would be in touch with the Speaker of the House of Commons immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled.

