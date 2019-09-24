Farage: 'Johnson should offer his resignation'

Media player
Nigel Farage: 'Boris Johnson should offer his resignation'
The Brexit Party leader said the decision of the Supreme Court looked "like a political decision", but added that "it's a matter of honour" for Boris Johnson to "offer his resignation".
Leaders of all the UK's main opposition parties have called for the same thing but Downing Street insists Mr Johnson has no plans to resign.
His decision to shut down parliament has been declared "unlawful" by the UK's highest court.
24 Sep 2019
