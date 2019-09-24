Boris Johnson 'has to be removed from office'
Blackford: Boris Johnson 'has to be removed from office'

The prime minister needs to be removed from office, the SNP's Westminster leader has said.

Stressing the urgency of the situation, Ian Blackford told the BBC: "The opposition has to do its job - we need to remove him and we need do that through a motion of no confidence, leading to a general election."

It comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

  • 24 Sep 2019