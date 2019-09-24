Media player
Corbyn: Let people, not politicians, decide Brexit
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has laid out the party's position on Brexit, speaking at his party's annual conference a day after delegates voted to back his stance.
He said that, if elected, a Labour government would negotiate a new, "sensible", deal with the EU within three months, and hold a public vote on that deal versus remain, within six months.
He said he pledged to "carry out whatever the people decide".
24 Sep 2019
