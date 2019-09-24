Trump: Johnson 'is not going anywhere'

Media player
Donald Trump: Boris Johnson 'is not going anywhere'
Boris Johnson "is not going anywhere", Donald Trump has said, following the Supreme Court ruling that the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.
The two leaders were talking to reporters amid calls for Mr Johnson to resign.
24 Sep 2019
