Jeremy Corbyn pledges to redesign health system

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'We will redesign system to supply cheaper medicines'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the party plans to redesign the system for licensing medicines in the UK in order to provide cheaper drugs to the NHS.
He spoke about a nine-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis, and others with conditions such as hepatitis C and breast cancer, who he said were being "denied life-saving medicines by a system that puts profits for shareholders before people's lives".
He said Labour would create a publicly-owned generic drugs manufacturer.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49818682/jeremy-corbyn-we-will-redesign-system-to-supply-cheaper-medicinesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window