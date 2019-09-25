Corbyn: Priority is preventing no-deal
Labour will not support a general election until the government asks for an extension to the Brexit leaving date to avoid a no-deal exit.

Jeremy Corbyn told the Today programme: "Our priority is to prevent a no-deal exit and when that has been achieved... we will then be ready with a motion of no confidence."

MPs and peers will return to Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled that its suspension was unlawful.

