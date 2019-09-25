'Welcome back to our place of work'
John Bercow welcomes MPs back to the Commons

The Speaker, John Bercow, welcomed MPs back, and told the Commons that the official record - that Parliament had been prorogued - would be corrected in official parliamentary records.

The Commons resumed business with an urgent question to the government on the Attorney General's legal advice to the government on whether Parliament should have been suspended.

