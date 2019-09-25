'Welcome back to our place of work'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Bercow welcomes MPs back to the Commons
The Speaker, John Bercow, welcomed MPs back, and told the Commons that the official record - that Parliament had been prorogued - would be corrected in official parliamentary records.
The Commons resumed business with an urgent question to the government on the Attorney General's legal advice to the government on whether Parliament should have been suspended.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window