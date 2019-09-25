Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Attorney general tells MPs 'this Parliament is a disgrace'
The Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, has told MPs that the current Parliament is a "dead Parliament" and is "too cowardly" to call an election.
He told members of the Commons that the Parliament was "a disgrace".
-
25 Sep 2019
