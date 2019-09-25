'No shame' over Supreme Court ruling, says MP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'No shame' over Supreme Court ruling, says Labour MP
Labour MP Barry Sheerman has made a furious speech in the Commons, calling the attorney general's statements on morality "a disgrace".
He said that Geoffrey Cox had "no shame at all" over Tuesday's ruling by the Supreme Court.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window