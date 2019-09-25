Corbyn: 'Dangerous PM' Johnson 'not fit for office'

Media player
Boris Johnson a 'dangerous PM... not fit for office' – Jeremy Corbyn
The leader of the Labour Party says Boris Johnson is not fit for the office of prime minister and thinks he is above the law.
Jeremy Corbyn accused Mr Johnson's government of holding "sham Brexit negotiations" and having "chaotic and inadequate" preparations for no-deal.
Read more: Supreme Court was wrong, Johnson tells MPs
25 Sep 2019
