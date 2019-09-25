Media player
Corbyn to Johnson: 'Ask for an extension and let's have an election'
Labour's leader has refused the prime minister's challenge for opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence in the government.
Jeremy Corbyn replied to Boris Johnson by saying he had one key condition before he would call for a general election.
- Read more: The court was wrong, Johnson tells MPs
25 Sep 2019
