PM to Commons: 'The court was wrong'

Boris Johnson tells Parliament: 'The court was wrong'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Parliament the Supreme Court was "wrong" to rule that the decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused him of thinking he's "above the law" and said he was "not fit for the office he holds".
25 Sep 2019
