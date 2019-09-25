PM to Commons: 'The court was wrong'

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Parliament the Supreme Court was "wrong" to rule that the decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused him of thinking he's "above the law" and said he was "not fit for the office he holds".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.