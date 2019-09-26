Brexit: What happened on Wednesday?

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced anger in the House of Commons, as MPs returned to the chamber a day after the Supreme Court ruled his prorogation of Parliament unlawful.

He said the court was "wrong" to rule on the suspension, ignoring calls to apologise and challenging opposition MPs to back a general election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM was "not fit for office, and bitter exchanges went on late into the evening as the prime minister accused his challengers of blocking Brexit.

BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake rounds up the day's events.