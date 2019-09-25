PM 'should be ashamed' of 'surrender act' language

Video

Labour MP Paula Sherriff has strongly criticised the prime minister for using terms such as "surrender act" and "betrayal", in relation to Brexit.

"We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous language for legislation we do not like," she said, adding that such words were "often" quoted in death threats received by some MPs.

Mr Johnson replied: "I've never heard such humbug in all my life."

He went on to explain why he uses the term "surrender act" to refer to the law designed to force the government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if a deal is not reached by 19 October.