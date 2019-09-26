Gove: 'The automotive sector said they were ready'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove: Businesses are ready for no-deal Brexit

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove has told the House of Commons that businesses are ready for a no-deal Brexit

But some UK firms present at a meeting with the minister have denied the claim.

  • 26 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Brexit: What happened on Wednesday?