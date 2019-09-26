Gove: 'The automotive sector said they were ready'

Media player
Michael Gove: Businesses are ready for no-deal Brexit
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove has told the House of Commons that businesses are ready for a no-deal Brexit
But some UK firms present at a meeting with the minister have denied the claim.
26 Sep 2019
