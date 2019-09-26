Brendan Cox 'shocked' by Parliament language
Video

Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox 'shocked' by Commons language

Brendan Cox whose MP wife Jo was murdered says last night's Commons debate shocked him.

He told the Today programme: "It creates an atmosphere where attacks and violence are more likely than they otherwise would've been." Cox urged all sides of politics to avoid inflammatory words.

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from MPs after he was accused of using "dangerous" language over Brexit.

Mr Cox was filmed in a radio car while on-air to Radio 4's Today programme.

  • 26 Sep 2019
