'Treat each other as opponents, not as enemies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Bercow urges restraint of language in the Commons

After heated debate in the Commons on Wednesday night, John Bercow has urged MPs at the start of the sitting day in the Commons to tone their language down.

John Bercow said the atmosphere in the Chamber was "worse than any I've known" and he called it "toxic".

He urged MPs to "treat each other as opponents, not as enemies".

  • 26 Sep 2019