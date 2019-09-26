What is Labour's stance on Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour is united against Johnson but still divided over Brexit, says the BBC's Chris Mason
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason explains Labour's divisions on Brexit and how the Supreme Court ruling has changed the party's political priorities.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49843660/labour-is-united-against-johnson-but-still-divided-over-brexit-says-the-bbc-s-chris-masonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window