'I've had death threats' - MP to Cummings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP confronts PM's adviser Dominic Cummings

"Get Brexit done," Dominic Cummings responds to Labour MP Karl Turner who told him he'd "had death threats overnight".

Labour MP Karl Turner's staff filmed the encounter with Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's senior adviser.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Sep 2019