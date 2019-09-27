Media player
Commons Speaker impartiality 'diminished' says deputy Speaker
Deputy Commons Speaker Eleanor Laing, who is running to replace incumbent John Bercow, says she "would do things differently" if she was Speaker.
She told the Today programme: The "impartiality of the chair has been possibly diminished".
27 Sep 2019
