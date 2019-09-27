Commons Speaker impartiality 'diminished' says deputy Speaker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Commons Speaker impartiality 'diminished' says deputy Speaker

Deputy Commons Speaker Eleanor Laing, who is running to replace incumbent John Bercow, says she "would do things differently" if she was Speaker.

She told the Today programme: The "impartiality of the chair has been possibly diminished".

  • 27 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Bercow on Brexit