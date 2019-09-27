Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast: 'EU can smell a Brexit extension coming'
In this episode of Brexitcast, the BBC’s Europe editor, Katya Adler, examines whether a new Brexit deal is achievable before 31 October.
You can watch Brexitcast on Thursdays at 23:35 BST on BBC One, catch up on the BBC iPlayer, or listen on BBC Sounds.
27 Sep 2019
