Dominic Cummings: This is a walk in the park

The PM's adviser, Dominic Cummings, has said that being in government is a "walk in the park" compared with running the Leave campaign during the EU referendum.

"We're not under pressure at all. The referendum was pressure. The referendum was difficult," he said.

  • 27 Sep 2019