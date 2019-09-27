Barclay: 'There's still a long way to go'
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is in Brussels for talks with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.

There is growing EU pessimism over whether a new withdrawal deal can be agreed.

