Stephen Barclay: 'There's still a long way to go'
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is in Brussels for talks with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.
There is growing EU pessimism over whether a new withdrawal deal can be agreed.
27 Sep 2019
