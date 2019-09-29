Johnson: 'I've been the model of restraint'
'I've been the model of restraint'

Boris Johnson says he has been "a model of restraint" when it comes to language around the Brexit debate.

The PM was accused of dismissing abuse fears of female MPs as "humbug" during a heated Commons debate this week.

  • 29 Sep 2019