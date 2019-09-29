PM: Money for new hospitals will be 'forthcoming'
Video

Boris Johnson: Money for new hospitals will be 'forthcoming'

Speaking at the start of the Conservative Party conference, the prime minister has been asked about his NHS spending plan.

Boris Johnson told newspapers he planned to build "40 new hospitals across England over the next decade".

He later clarified that initially £2.7bn would be made available for six trusts to start building work immediately, and "seed funding" for a further 34 hospitals would be "forthcoming" to help them start developing projects.

