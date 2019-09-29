Government of national unity 'a Remoaner coup'

Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told the Conservative conference that plans for a government of national unity to replace Boris Johnson amount to "a Remoaner coup".

Some opposition MPs have said they could hold a vote of no confidence and install a caretaker prime minister in order to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

But the leader of the Commons said those behind the idea were "trying to frustrate and stop what 17.4 million voted for" and would eventually get their "comeuppance" at a general election.