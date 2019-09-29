Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rees-Mogg: Government of national unity 'a Remoaner coup'
Jacob Rees-Mogg has told the Conservative conference that plans for a government of national unity to replace Boris Johnson amount to "a Remoaner coup".
Some opposition MPs have said they could hold a vote of no confidence and install a caretaker prime minister in order to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
But the leader of the Commons said those behind the idea were "trying to frustrate and stop what 17.4 million voted for" and would eventually get their "comeuppance" at a general election.
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49871947/rees-mogg-government-of-national-unity-a-remoaner-coupRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window