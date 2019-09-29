Hancock: Johnson accuser 'trustworthy'
Video

Johnson accuser 'trustworthy', says minister Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said a journalist who accused Boris Johnson of squeezing her thigh under the table at a private lunch is "trustworthy".

Charlotte Edwardes told the Sunday Times the incident happened in 1999, but Downing Street said the allegation was "untrue".

Speaking before No 10 issued its denial, Mr Hancock told Channel 4 News he trusted what Ms Edwardes said.

