Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sajid Javid: No-deal Brexit could happen
The UK could still leave the EU without a deal, Chancellor Sajid Javid has said.
Insisting that the government is trying to reach an agreement with the EU, he told the Today programme: "We cannot have any more dither and delay and we will leave, if we have to, without a deal on October the 31st".
Asked how the government would do that when law prevents a no-deal Brexit, he did not give details, but said that revealing details would the be "the absolute worst negotiating strategy".
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window