Bishop Auckland: Conservative target seat
The constituency voted to leave the EU but the Labour MP Helen Goodman supported the remain campaign.

This is the type of constituency that the Conservative Party would hope to win over in the next general election.

Will the people of Bishop Auckland vote for Labour or vote to leave the EU?

Ellie Price was there for Politics Live.

  • 30 Sep 2019