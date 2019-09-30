Javid: 'We are the workers' party'

Video

Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the UK will "end low pay altogether" by aiming to raise the National Living Wage.

Speaking at the Tory Party Conference in Manchester, he said was setting a new target - to raise it to two-thirds of median earnings.

On the basis of current forecasts, this would increase it to £10.50 an hour, he said.

"It's clear that it's the Consevatives who are the real party of labour - we are the workers' party," he said.