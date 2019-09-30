PM: Living Wage rise 'is right thing to do'

Media player
Boris Johnson: National Living Wage rise 'right thing to do'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a rise in the National Living Wage "is the right thing to do".
Speaking in Manchester, where the Conservatives are holding their annual conference, Mr Johnson said the increase, announced by Chancellor Sajid Javid, will help people on low incomes.
30 Sep 2019
