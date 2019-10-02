How could Brexit affect music festivals?

Video

Music festivals are a massive part of British culture, with a chance to hang out in a muddy field, drink warm cider and, most importantly, see a huge number of bands in one weekend.

This summer gave us an excellent season of festivals - but will things be different next year?

BBC online political reporter Jennifer Scott ask fans, artists and industry experts about their predictions for a post-Brexit festival season.

Filming: Andrew Williams Editing: Nick Raikes